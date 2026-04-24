What The Torrent Are Playing For In Their Final Game Of The Season

The Seattle Torrent may be out of the playoffs for the 2025-26 season, but they still have a lot to play for as they finish out the final game. Since their elimination from playoff contention, the team has started to accrue “draft order” points as part of the Gold Plan. With their win over the Minnesota Frost, they secured one of the top two draft picks with just one game to go for both Seattle and Vancouver, the other team vying for top pick.