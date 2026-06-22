What We've Now Learned About The PWHL First Outside Investors, And What Does It Mean For The League

With the massive increase in ticket and merchandise sales, and other revenue streams for the league, as well as lower operating costs than most professional franchises due to the guarantee of restricted salaries for players, many anticipate the league is moving toward a profit rapidly. Entering the 2026-27 PWHL season, league minimum salaries will sit at roughly $38,245. Next season, for the first time, the league average salary will climb over $60,000 per play sitting at roughly $60,100. It's a far cry from the average salaries of players in other professional women's leagues, but it's a number that continues to grow.