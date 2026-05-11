What Will Expansion Look Like For The Toronto Sceptres?

Phase 3 opens up the entire market for teams to sign free agents, but also for Toronto to protect three more players from (whether there is a prescribed timing or if it’s a free-for-all is unclear). This is where Turnbull, Maltais, and Flanagan, as well as Munroe, should be priorities. The defense is vulnerable but is also where the Sceptres might have miscalculated, and if they keep some money under the cap, they’ll have the opportunity to reset. The ‘foundational player offer’ might be extended to one of the UFA’s in this period but the final choice still belongs to the player if the Sceptres match it.