Who Should Each PWHL Team Protect Next With Three Additional Protections Allowed In Phase Three

For a team who escaped Phase Two without losing a single player, the world is the Goldeneyes' oyster right now. They can now protect captain Ashton Bell, which would give them one of the best bluelines in the PWHL knowing they can pick Caroline Harvey. And then it likely makes sense to protect signed players like Hannah Miller and Tereza Vanisova to save them from selection. It leaves free agents like Izzy Daniel and Jennifer Gardner, along with younger players like Nina Jobst-Smith and Abby Boreen, as well as goalie Kristen Campbell up for grabs, but there's no guarantee they lose any of those players, and for free agents like Jenn Gardiner, if she wants to stay, that choice is now hers. The thing is, Vancouver needs to lose someone. It seems like an odd statement, but to give Gardiner the raise she's earned as a back-to-back top 20 scorer in the league, and to signed Caroline Harvey to an appropriate deal, this team needs to shed salary. Campbell is going to be a hot commodity, and there remains question marks on Claire Thompson's future. Losing that pair would just about do it.