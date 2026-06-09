Who Should Each PWHL Team Protect Next With Three Additional Protections Allowed In Phase Three

PWHL teams are set to enter Phase Three of the PWHL expansion player distribution process. In this stage, each team will protect three additional players. Here's a look at who each team could protect.
Everyone knew Phase Two of the PWHL's expansion player distribution process would involve significant player movement, including fans watching their favorite stars leave town.
Phase two didn't disappoint with a total of 20 players changing markets. It involved a team like PWHL Detroit scooping up Daryl Watts, Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes, Britta Curl-Salemme, Jesse Compher, and in an odd sign-and-trade, Hilary Knight.
From the existing pool of teams, New York and Seattle both opened Phase Two losing four players each. Ottawa, Minnesota, and Montreal each lost three players, while Toronto lost two and Boston one. The only team not to lose a player was the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who also hold the first overall pick in this month's 2026 PWHL Draft.
Now with Phase Three arriving, the existing PWHL teams can again protect three additional players.
Free agents can no longer be forced to sign anywhere, so the choice is now fully in the hands of the remaining free agents.
Who should each team protect next?
Boston Fleet
Previously Protected: Megan Keller, Haley Winn, Aerin Frankel
The biggest thing here for Boston is if they can re-sign Susanna Tapani and/or Jessie Eldridge. If they can, it's probably the next best step they can take. If not, it's a switch to looking at the future in players like Ella Huber, Abby Newhook, Shay Maloney, and Riley Brengman.
Minnesota Frost
Previously Protected: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney
Minnesota isn't done losing players, but they're in a good spot because they can only lose one more signed player. It makes it highly plausible the Frost switch gears and put all their focus on Grace Zumwinkle, who may be the top forward left on the market, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Lee Stecklein as free agents. Signing the trio is a priority, but, if they trust they'll stay, Minnesota may leave them exposed in order to protect their key signed players in Abby Hustler, Sidney Morin, and Natalie Buchbinder. This will be a trust exercise between the existing players and GM Melissa Caruso.
Montreal Victoire
Previously Protected: Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Ann-Renee Desbiens.
Most thought Montreal's blueline would get decimated last season. Expansion tried then, but came back this year to finish the job. It makes protecting Kati Tabin the top priority. After Tabin, Montreal may look at some youth, like Natalie Mlynkova, or Lina Ljungblom, or they might try to lock in more of their blueline by signing Maggie Flagerty, or protecting Jessica DiGirolamo. Lina Ljungblom is another option up front for the Victoire, who are going to have some work to do in the next two weeks. Finding a way to lock in Abby Roque would also make the fan base happy.
New York Sirnes
Previously Protected: Sarah Fillier, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Casey O'Brien
With three star forwards protected, expect New York to turn their focus to protecting Micah Zandee-Hart, Maja Nylen Persson, and Jaime Bourbonnais. If there's any other player New York might choose to protect up front, it's Paetyn Levis, and it's possible they could choose to protect Ally Simpson. But it seems straight forward New York is going to lock in their blueline now.
Ottawa Charge
Previously Protected: Ronja Savolainen, Gwyneth Philips, Rebecca Leslie
It seems highly likely Ottawa goes after their forward group here to protect Fanuza Kadirova, Sarah Wozniewicz, and Gabbie Hughes. They only have one defender on board at the moment, but they'll have a chance to sign much of their blueline later. Keeping those three however, gives Ottawa some scoring depth after the loss of Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark to Ottawa. Plus, given who remains on their blueline, the next best chance to upgrade will come in league-wide free agency and draft.
Seattle Torrent
Previously Protected: Alex Carpenter, Anna Wilgren, Hannah Murphy
What should be next for Seattle is locking in Danielle Serdachny, and then putting everything they have into signing Julia Gosling and Aneta Tejralova. It seems like the only logical path for the team unless they value a younger defender like Megan Carter more. This is a roster cleaning up a mess right now after being torn apart, seemingly from the inside, in Phase 2.
Toronto Sceptres
Previously Protected: Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Raygan Kirk
Similar to Minnesota, a big question here is trusting what veterans might re-sign and which are leaving. If they are 100% staying, Toronto can wait to sign Blayre Turnbull, Emma Maltais, and Kali Flanagan. Otherwise, making offers to this group could be key. There has been no indication to date Turnbull wants to leave. Maltais may look elsewhere, but she hasn't been tied in rumours to other markets either. That said, multiple teams, from existing to expansion, have expressed significant interest in Kali Flanagan, who may be open to offers unless Toronto is offering a raise. If Toronto doesn't protect these free agents, they could use their next wave on young players like Kiara Zanon. Toronto's next steps could involve a combination of signings and protections, but it's not a clear path like it is with other teams.
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Previously Protected: Sarah Nurse, Sophie Jaques, Emerance Maschmeyer
For a team who escaped Phase Two without losing a single player, the world is the Goldeneyes' oyster right now. They can now protect captain Ashton Bell, which would give them one of the best bluelines in the PWHL knowing they can pick Caroline Harvey. And then it likely makes sense to protect signed players like Hannah Miller and Tereza Vanisova to save them from selection. It leaves free agents like Izzy Daniel and Jennifer Gardner, along with younger players like Nina Jobst-Smith and Abby Boreen, as well as goalie Kristen Campbell up for grabs, but there's no guarantee they lose any of those players, and for free agents like Jenn Gardiner, if she wants to stay, that choice is now hers. The thing is, Vancouver needs to lose someone. It seems like an odd statement, but to give Gardiner the raise she's earned as a back-to-back top 20 scorer in the league, and to signed Caroline Harvey to an appropriate deal, this team needs to shed salary. Campbell is going to be a hot commodity, and there remains question marks on Claire Thompson's future. Losing that pair would just about do it.