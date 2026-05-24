Who Will The Four Expansion Teams Place On Their Exclusive Negotiation Target Lists

Predicting this list is a mix of choosing players who could receive the binding Expansion Franchise Offer or non-binding Foundational Player Offers to get a raise. The binding EFO is a tool the expansion teams will likely use on 1-2 of Minnesota's unsigned free agents, meaning players like Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle. It could also be used by a team like Hamilton on a Canadian star like Brianne Jenner, who is from the area, or Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull. Perhaps Detroit eyes Michigan product Abby Roque who proved she can be a star in the Walter Cup finals, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Troy Ryan use his EFO on one of Canada's veterans, or perhaps even a younger Canadian star like Julia Gosling.