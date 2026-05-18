Will The PWHL Return The Coach's Challenge After A Season Of Slow Reviews And Game Altering Missed Calls?

The league itself said that all reviews would be initiated by the league, whether it be the on-ice officials or members of the central situation room, it clearly was often not the case. The lengthy reviews were coupled with the fact the PWHL dismissed all of their experienced central situation room staff only days before the season started, along with some of the league's in-house video review staff. The dismissal came after central situation room staff requested a raise for what they considered would be additional work this season without a coach's challenge, and with an expanded schedule.