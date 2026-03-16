Consistently Inconsistent: PWHL Officiating Standards Coming Into Question After Puzzling Stretch Of Non-Calls

The lack of consistency in calls is not a great sign for the PWHL’s officiating standards, especially at such a crucial point of the season for many teams. What makes this even more concerning is the fact that this result comes only a couple of months after changes were already made to the PWHL’s reviewing system, which eliminated the Coach’s Challenge in favour of having reviews decided by on-ice officials or the league’s central situation room. While many players will need to look past non-calls to focus on the better of their season, at the end of the day, it will be hard for them not to when some of these calls may dictate whether they make the playoffs or not.