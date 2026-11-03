With Curl-Salemme Out, PWHL Detroit Has A Huge Hole To Fill Down The Middle

Ellen Bond
Nov 3, 2026 7:30 PM
With Britta Curl-Salemme done for the season after announcing her pregnancy, what was once a glaring need down the middle for PWHL Detroit, has become a seismic gap at center. With only one natural center among returning pros on their roster, there's no easy answer for Detroit at a crucial position.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy