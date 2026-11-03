With Curl-Salemme Out, PWHL Detroit Has A Huge Hole To Fill Down The Middle

Jesse Compher actually took more draws last season than Curl-Salemme, lining up down the middle in seven games last season taking 151 draws. She was less successful on the dot however, winning only 45.7% of those draws. Should Detroit shift Compher to the middle on their top line, which may be the only option they have remaining, it would leave a hole on their right wing. Behind Hilary Knight on the right side, Detroit would have only Akane Shiga, Kyla Josifovic, and Sena Catterall, a trio that did not play in the PWHL last season, and likely would not have made rosters in the significantly deeper pool last season.