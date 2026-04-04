With More Expansion Coming, How Much Of An Impact Will There Be To The PWHL's On-Ice Talent Level

Looking at the top 48 forwards in the PWHL today, a group that makes up the league's top six forwards on the eight existing teams, there are already holes near the end of that list. The bottom eight players in this group are Sophie Shirley, Claire Dalton, Taylor Girard, Skylar Irving, Michela Cava, Anne Cherkowski, Natalie Spooner, and Katerina Mrazova. There are a few players outside this group, such as Emily Clark and Kristin O'Neill, who could also be defined as top six forwards who have struggled offensively this season. Should the league expand by four teams, however, they would need 24 additional top six calibre players. Even if half of those came from the 2026 PWHL Draft, the remaining dozen would need to come from inside the PWHL itself.