With Nearly Half The PWHL's Coaching Jobs Vacant, The PWHL Is Set For A Major Shuffle

Excluding the two teams who played for the Walter Cup this month, the Montreal Victoire where Kori Cheverie remains, and the Ottawa Charge where Carla MacLeod has stayed, the PWHL has seen a lot of coaching turn around in three seasons. Coaching turnover is normal in professional hockey. In the NHL, the average tenure of a head coach has fallen to an all-time low at only 2.23 years. In the PWHL, not enough time has elapsed to know if the league will fall above or below that mark. In the three seasons the league has been in existence, most teams have made a change. This week, the Seattle Torrent parted ways with head coach Steven O'Rourke after only one season. It was the same run Howie Draper had in New York, lasting only a single season before he was replaced. Since then, Greg Fargo has spent the last two seasons on New York's bench. In Minnesota, Burggraf never coached a game, but was still the team's trivia answer as first ever head coach. Since then Minnesota's bench has belonged to Ken Klee, who himself had a very challenging first season that resulted in a variety of complaints about Klee, including his role in an ouster of Hockey Hall of Famer Natalie Darwitz as general manager. Klee wanted the role, but the league ultimately opted to replace Darwitz with Melissa Caruso. Boston replaced founding head coach Courtney Kessel after two seasons behind the bench with Kris Sparre after Kessel took the top coaching job at Princeton. Toronto is now facing their first coaching change with Troy Ryan taking both the coach and GM role in San Jose. And Vancouver is heading back to a second season with Brian Idalski at the helm.