    Seattle Torrent Announce Their Inaugural Roster

    Nov 20, 2025, 20:55
    The Seattle Torrent announce their inaugural season roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

    The Seattle Torrent announced their inaugural season roster on Thursday, November 20. The newly announced squad will hit the ice for the first game in the franchise’s history on Friday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. PST at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver where they will take on their fellow expansion team, the Goldeneyes.

    Going into training camp, there were only four open spots available. That led to a competitive, fast-paced, and relentless camp. The team then took on the Goldeneyes in Vancouver for two scrimmages which had split results with the Goldeneyes winning game one with a score of 3-0 and the Torrent winning game two with a score of 4-2.

    “It's a special honor to announce Seattle’s first ever PWHL roster. This is a competitive group with the determination to make an immediate impact in this league,” said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. “We're proud to forge a new path in a market with such a rich history of support for women’s sports. We can’t wait to hit the ice, show our fans who we are, and define what Torrent hockey means.” 

    Following training camp, the Torrent signed forwards Brooke Bryant, Lily Delianedis, and Seattle local, Marah Wagner, and defender Lyndie Lobdell to 1-year standard player agreements. Defender Anna Wilgren was also signed by the team through the 2026-27 season. Forwards Jada Habisch, Sydney Langseth and defender Emily Zumwinkle signed reserve player contracts.  

    2025-26 Seattle Torrent Roster:

    Forwards (13)

    Lily Delianedis (2025 Draft Pick)

    Natalie Snodgrass 

    Jessie Eldridge 

    Jenna Buglioni (2025 Draft Pick)

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis 

    Brooke Bryant

    Hannah Bilka 

    Hilary Knight 

    Alex Carpenter 

    Marah Wagner 

    Lexie Adzija 

    Julia Gosling 

    Danielle Serdachny 

    Defenders (7)

    Aneta Tejralova 

    Cayla Barnes 

    Anna Wilgren 

    Emily Brown 

    Mariah Keopple 

    Lyndie Lobdell (2025 Draft Pick)

    Megan Carter 

    Goaltenders (3)

    Carly Jackson 

    Hannah Murphy (2025 Draft Pick) 

    Corinne Schroeder 

    Reserves (3)

    Emily Zumwinkle 

    Jada Habisch 

    Sydney Langseth 

    The inaugural home opener for the Torrent takes place on Friday, November 28 at 1 p.m. PST at Climate Pledge Arena against the Minnesota Frost.