Seattle Torrent Announce Their Inaugural Roster

The Seattle Torrent announced their inaugural season roster on Thursday, November 20. The newly announced squad will hit the ice for the first game in the franchise’s history on Friday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m. PST at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver where they will take on their fellow expansion team, the Goldeneyes.

Going into training camp, there were only four open spots available. That led to a competitive, fast-paced, and relentless camp. The team then took on the Goldeneyes in Vancouver for two scrimmages which had split results with the Goldeneyes winning game one with a score of 3-0 and the Torrent winning game two with a score of 4-2.

“It's a special honor to announce Seattle’s first ever PWHL roster. This is a competitive group with the determination to make an immediate impact in this league,” said Seattle Torrent General Manager Meghan Turner. “We're proud to forge a new path in a market with such a rich history of support for women’s sports. We can’t wait to hit the ice, show our fans who we are, and define what Torrent hockey means.”

Following training camp, the Torrent signed forwards Brooke Bryant, Lily Delianedis, and Seattle local, Marah Wagner, and defender Lyndie Lobdell to 1-year standard player agreements. Defender Anna Wilgren was also signed by the team through the 2026-27 season. Forwards Jada Habisch, Sydney Langseth and defender Emily Zumwinkle signed reserve player contracts.

2025-26 Seattle Torrent Roster:

Forwards (13)

Lily Delianedis (2025 Draft Pick)

Natalie Snodgrass

Jessie Eldridge

Jenna Buglioni (2025 Draft Pick)

Mikyla Grant-Mentis

Brooke Bryant

Hannah Bilka

Hilary Knight

Alex Carpenter

Marah Wagner

Lexie Adzija

Julia Gosling

Danielle Serdachny

Defenders (7)

Aneta Tejralova

Cayla Barnes

Anna Wilgren

Emily Brown

Mariah Keopple

Lyndie Lobdell (2025 Draft Pick)

Megan Carter

Goaltenders (3)

Carly Jackson

Hannah Murphy (2025 Draft Pick)

Corinne Schroeder

Reserves (3)

Emily Zumwinkle

Jada Habisch

Sydney Langseth

The inaugural home opener for the Torrent takes place on Friday, November 28 at 1 p.m. PST at Climate Pledge Arena against the Minnesota Frost.