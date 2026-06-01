4 AHLers In Calder Cup Conference Final Playing Their Way Into NHL Roles

thehockeynews.com AHL Notebook: Wilkes-Barre Scranton’s Embarrassing Playoff Attendance, Coaches On The Move, TJ Hughes & More The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins aren't selling tickets despite an Eastern Conference Final appearance, and it's a bad look for the team and the league. Plus, a look at some assistant coaches to keep an eye on, TJ Hughes as a difference-maker for the Eagles, and more things from the week that was.