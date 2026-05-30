How The Toronto Marlies Became The American Hockey League’s Hottest Team

Yet, the Marlies have a 2-0 series lead against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, the team that finished the season with the third-best record in the American Hockey League. It speaks to how the Marlies have become a tight-knit group and are playing like a complete team at the right time. “We’re a family up and down the bench. No one goes too hard on each other. Everyone brings each other up. And I think when you have that family, it's special,” Michael Pezzetta stated after the 4-2 Game 1 win.