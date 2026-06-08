Ahktyamov Vs Murashov: The Goaltending Duel That’s Only Beginning

Murashov is the next in line if the Penguins move on from Stuart Skinner, as he can split starts with Arturs Silovs, another goaltender who is fresh off an impressive AHL run that features a Calder Cup title. Akhyamov’s path to the NHL is more complicated because he still must prove he can take on an NHL-level workload, and the Maple Leafs have Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll on the roster, with Dennis Hildeby also on the AHL team. So, it’s unlikely they’ll be in the NHL right away but they will be soon, and they are developing into two greats who can be at the top of the league for years.