Toronto Marlies Journey To The Calder Cup Finals

Fast forward seven months, and the Marlies defeated the same team in the same arena in overtime to punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Final. The Marlies have come a long way, yet the foundation for the run was set early in the season. They were building for a playoff run, and all the pieces fell into place at the right time. “Everyone's done what they've had to do to put us here,” Logan Shaw added after the Game 6 win over the Penguins, an overtime win that proved this team can win it all.