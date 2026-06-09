AHL Notebook: Penguins, Marlies, Calder Cup Playoff Ice & More

It sets the stage for a thrilling Final between the Marlies and the Wolves. Both teams were counted out early in the season, which shows how quickly things change in the AHL, not just from month to month but week to week. For the Marlies, it would be their first title since 2018. If the Wolves win, it adds to their legacy of success in the AHL, their fourth Calder Cup title since 2002, and their first since 2022. An added layer is that the Wolves and Carolina Hurricanes are still in play to become the first team to win the Calder Cup and Stanley Cup in the same year since the Albany River Rats and New Jersey Devils in 1995.