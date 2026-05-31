Penguins Uphill Battle Vs Marlies Starts With A Revitalized Offense

It was 80 degrees outside before puck drop in North East Pennsylvania. At this time in the season, every AHL market battles the heat from the outside, which changes the ice inside. “It’s hot outside. There are more people in the building. So it's like you got to be more cognizant of just getting there,” MacDonald added. When the ice slows down, the teams must pivot, and those who play a simple game where they get the puck to the net end up on top.