Akhtyamov Calder Cup Playoffs MVP Shows Maple Leafs His Upside

Beniot-Olivier Groulx talked about how Ahktyamov’s mental game is better than his physical one. As the confetti rained down on the veteran forward, who had never played in the playoffs before this Marlies run, he discussed how the Marlies starter is unfazed by the pressure of the playoffs. Ahktyamov remains calm in the net and has the same demeanor regardless of the situation. It explains how he has a short memory and can rebound after a rough start or a bad goal.