Akhtyamov Calder Cup Playoffs MVP Shows Maple Leafs His Upside

The Toronto Marlies won the Calder Cup title with Artur Ahktyamov as their backbone. He led them throughout the playoffs with a .923 save percentage (SV%), a 2.22 goals-against average (GAA), and a 15-7 record while taking things up a notch in the Final. Against the Chicago Wolves, he allowed only 13 goals in five games to lead the Marlies to the series victory.
Vinni Lettieri led all skaters with 26 points and had a strong argument. Ahktyamov led the Marlies to the title and had a convincing argument. "It’s so fitting that he got the MVP,” John Gruden mentioned during the on-ice celebration.
There are some goaltenders whose stats don’t do them justice. For all metrics and new dates, the only thing that matters at the end of the day is which goaltender can win games. Sergei Bobrovsky has that trait. Ahktyamov, a younger Russian goaltender, has those characteristics as well. He showed it in the playoffs.
Ahktyamov’s Mentality Is His Best Attribute
Beniot-Olivier Groulx talked about how Ahktyamov’s mental game is better than his physical one. As the confetti rained down on the veteran forward, who had never played in the playoffs before this Marlies run, he discussed how the Marlies starter is unfazed by the pressure of the playoffs. Ahktyamov remains calm in the net and has the same demeanor regardless of the situation. It explains how he has a short memory and can rebound after a rough start or a bad goal.
That’s what happened in Game 5. His Game 4 performance was a rough one as the Marlies held a 3-1 lead in the third period but Ahktyamov allowed three consecutive goals to cost the team in overtime. Game 5 saw him allow two early goals to put the Marlies down 2-0, yet he bounced back and secured the victory. “He bounced back from a game he probably didn’t love yesterday. We don’t win without him,” Gruden added.
Ahktyamov has this uncanny calmness to him. At the same time, he flips a switch to become a lights-out goaltender. In overtime, he’ll make the bigger save when needed, and it’s how he edged out some elite goaltenders in the playoffs. In the mental game, he can outduel anyone, and he did to allow the Marlies to win the Calder Cup.
Arturs Silovs had this trait last season, allowing the Abbotsford Canucks to win the 2025 Calder Cup. It paid off for the team and more so for the player as Silovs proved he can play at the NHL level, and a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins gave him that chance. In the playoffs, Ahktyamov was given a chance, and he made the most of it.
The Glove Stood Out Throughout The Playoffs
If there’s one aspect of Ahktyamov’s play that stands out, it’s his glove. It’s something casual fans can notice, while goaltending coaches will talk about the detail and precision that goes into being great with the glove. Ahktyamov can snag a top-shelf shot and eliminate second chances.
In the AHL, a league where offenses thrive on chaos, that trait goes a long way. In the NHL, it’s the difference between making it and not. The next level is where the sharpshooters beat the best goaltenders. They can find the back of the net by going to the top shelf on goaltenders with weak goals.
Along with the gloves comes the overall skill set, which translates to the NHL. Ahktyamov is athletic and big enough to stand tall in the net. Teams try getting into his crease, and he can protect himself, something younger goaltenders struggle with.
Ahktyamov’s MVP Shows What He Can Do In The NHL
Ahktyamov forced the Maple Leafs' hand this week. They traded away Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers because Woll was expendable. The Maple Leafs don’t make that trade if they don’t believe in Ahkyamov.
He’s the player who, at worst, will be the primary starter for the Marlies next season while Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby split starts for the Maple Leafs. At best, Ahktyamov gets an NHL shot and never looks back.
It’s hard to say whether Ahktyamov will be good. It’s also still early, as he’s 24 years old and still learning the pro game. That said, he has that winning mentality, and it’s something the Marlies need as they head into the offseason.