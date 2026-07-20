American Hockey League Mailbag: 2026 Offseason Edition
We asked, and you delivered with a loaded mailbag diving into all things AHL. The changes, where the league is heading, and more.
It’s only fitting to put together a mailbag in the middle of the offseason. Typically, it’s a sign that the dog days of summer are here and ideas are running thin. That’s not the case as we’re still chugging along here halfway through July.
Thanks to you, the fans, we have plenty of great submissions for the first offseason mailbag. So, let’s dive into some of the questions that were submitted through the social media platforms!
Lowetide @lowetide.bsky.social: How important are centres to the success of young, developing wingers? Condors lost James Hamblin this summer, suspect it's a significant item due to the lack of quality centres who have skill and are responsible defensively.
Having a veteran on the same line as a prospect does wonders for the prospect. Last season, for example, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms had Denver Barkey and Alex Bump, their top wingers in the system, with Lane Pederson, one of the best AHL vets out there, as their center.
For young wingers specifically, teams love to have a veteran center on the same line, mostly because they will provide those prospects with open looks. That said, it's not exclusive to centers. The Rochester Americans, for example, developed Konsta Helenius at center and loved playing him alongside veteran wingers to help him learn to play the pro game.
The Toronto Marlies are a good example of recent success. Easton Cowan was their unquestioned top prospect, and he always played alongside veterans. It helped him develop in the playoffs and allow the Marlies to win the Calder Cup in the process.
ArachneJenn @arachnejenn.bsky.social: How do the AHL teams deal with out-of-town (or state) affiliates pulling up players? Is it simply the state of the world to lose your first-line center for two days of travel just to sit on the bench, or is there any cultural or contractual mechanism to mitigate late-season gaps in the team?
It's what makes coaching in the AHL tougher than in any other league. Teams will often call up a top player on the AHL team, have them sit on the bench or play a minimal role on the NHL team, and then send them back down. It's why the best teams are always adjusting and working with what they have, because the roster changes all the time.
This is one of the reasons most teams are opting to move their AHL affiliates close to their NHL teams. When a prospect is called up, they don't lose them for a day or two to travel, and teams will want their prospects to not only get called up quickly but also play right away. With the new rule changes that prevent teams from making paper transactions, expect teams to call up players they know will play either that night or for the upcoming game.
SpudRazor @spudrazor.bsky.social: Might be hard to answer, but I’ve always been curious about the relationship between AHL lifers, who won’t get to the show, and prospects expected to become NHL regulars or even stars. If you’re nearly 30 and you’ve got this kid on your wing, what’s that like? Do you feel responsible for them?
This is one of the fascinating parts of the league. Teams will have prospects who are sure to be stars in the NHL but still have a lot to learn, and veterans who are hoping to keep their hockey career going. Sometimes they'll be on the same line.
The veterans who buy into life in the AHL and that leadership role end up having the most success. They also play a pivotal role in the prospects' development as they are the buffers for the coaching staff and the leaders off the ice, teaching the players where the coaches can't.
Stanleycup444 (threads): What do you think of the Hamilton Hammers?
So far, the Hamilton Hammers are off to an impressive start. The rebrand and marketing indicate that they will kick off the ground running. Plus, Jay McKee was one of the top coaches in the OHL, poised for an AHL job. Pair him with a handful of top prospects, and the Hammers might be one of the best teams in the league next season.
The question is the long-term stability of the New York Islanders and the Hammers' relationship. Calling up prospects and sending them down will be a nightmare for both sides, with border crossing and no direct flights. Plus, if the team isn’t winning, interest will fall off fast. So, it’s still unclear whether Hamilton will be a success and if it will work with the Islanders.
Based on the reports, it sounds like the NHL is expanding into Texas in some capacity, whether it's Austin or Houston. Austin is fascinating because there's already an AHL team (the Texas Stars) in Cedar Park, which isn't far from and many of the fans are already Dallas Stars.
Regardless, the three markets that make sense are San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and New Orleans. New Orleans is the least likely of the trio because there's no hockey history and it's not a big sports market to begin with (aside from the NFL's Saints, who have a strong influence over the market). In short, an NHL team in Texas will likely want its AHL team close, even if that means more travel for that team.
For more on this topic, I'd recommend checking out the piece above from earlier in the offseason. It not only dives into the teams in Texas but also into other potential expansion markets.
The theme of the past two summers has been the mass exodus of AHL veterans to overseas teams. Whether it's Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Russia, or other European countries, players believe that the grass is greener on the other side.
And in some ways, it is. The pay can be better depending on the team and the offer. The lifestyle is more appealing, with less travel and less intense practice that allows a player with a family to settle down. Plus, life in some cities is attractive. So, for players who don't see a future in the NHL, it's a great alternative.
That said, it's not something the AHL should worry about. Yes, a lot of players leave every year, but every season a few of them slowly work their way back to the AHL, realizing they prefer the North American lifestyle and familiarity. Most teams in the AHL not only have the best veterans, but they are also willing to buy in and embrace the role.
A big takeaway in the schedules around the league this season is that more games are out of division and out of the conference. It's something the league certainly wants since these matchups are more exciting, while the same opponent 10 or 12 times can get stale or old.
As for the number of games, it's possible and likely when the league expands. When the NHL moves to 33 and then 34 teams, the AHL will follow suit, and with that, there will be more games, presumably.
Grouping this together with the previous question, the league wants more matchups. The thing is that most teams prefer keeping their games regional, especially if their NHL team is within driving distance (in the Grand Rapids case, a road game against Chicago means a prospect can join the team in Detroit within a few hours).
The realignment of divisions and conferences should also come soon, especially with expansion on the horizon. What makes the most sense is for the AHL to add a team to the Atlantic and Central divisions.
This is a topic that many people in the hockey world are fascinated by. If players can be paid, will they all choose the college route over the typical junior or USNDP route? College is certainly a more intriguing option than it was in the past, and the game has improved significantly because of it.
The problem with the college game is that it doesn't always prepare players for the pro game. Many college kids come to the AHL or the NHL and aren't used to the workload that comes with it. Most college teams play 30 or 40 games in a season. In the AHL and NHL, teams will play 40 games by Christmas. It's why many top prospects hit a wall or start to slow down halfway through the season compared to junior hockey players.
The new rules, however, will result in two things. One, the AHL will get younger and target more prospects out of the draft with more money off the entry-level contract. Two, prospects will have more options available to them, with some staying in the development programs while others stay in juniors, and a few move around like Gavin McKenna or Landon Dupont.
Let's look at the good things first.
The league is younger but younger players are not only more skilled but also prepared for the NHL. They've been trained at a young age to handle the pressure and the big stage. It's noticeable when these players are asked questions after the game and aren't shy with their answers (and sometimes rather insightful).
The AHL has also cleaned up a lot over the years. It used to be five-on-five line brawls were a common occurrence. Once in a while, fans will witness a good tilt but the days of teams carrying enforcers around with the sole purpose of dropping the gloves is no longer, and that's a plus for the league.
Coaching is also a lot better now than it's ever been. The coaches around the league are more knowledgeable about the game while also being more connected to their players. They can relate and get the most out of them.
Teams are also more focused on winning than they were even a few years ago. Every season, there were a handful of teams that it was clear had no interest in winning and only cared about developing their prospects. Now, more teams care about the culture their prospects are developed in, and winning is a part of that.
Another good one, not tied to the game directly per se is the coverage. In a few short seasons, the AHL went from one, may be two people covering the game in a given market to at least three in every city, with many of them being young writers looking to take their next step in their careers, like the players on the ice.
That doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. Some teams can treat their fans and media members better than they do. Then there are teams cutting corners on their fans with minimal promos or giveaways, things that will not only get them in the door but make them lifelong fans of their local teams.
Another aspect of the league that declined was the veteran presence. With players going overseas, the talent pool spread out over 32 teams, and the league prioritizing prospects, the veteran talent has declined, although it's been trending that way for a while.
There's talk about a few teams interested in Bridgeport, considering the facilities and its proximity to three NHL teams. The New York Rangers make a lot of sense and might move there in a few years. Likewise, the New Jersey Devils might move out of Utica someday and into Bridgeport, considering it's significantly closer to Newark.
Ultimately, it's hard to see Bridgeport vacant in the AHL for too long. Maybe the Rangers move out of Hartford (or make Bridgeport their home base while splitting time between the two cities). Or, when the AHL expands, they consider returning. It's an untapped market and one that is eager to embrace a winner.
The last time a player scored 100 points in an AHL season was 2021-22 when Andrew Poturalski scored 101 with the Chicago Wolves. Otherwise, you have to go back nearly two decades to find 100-point scorers.
It's a rare breed and considering all the factors that go into a 100-point season, it might not happen again. However, there is a path. It requires an elite veteran on a team where the NHL affiliate is having a rough season while the AHL team is putting together a remarkable one and is run by a team that prioritizes winning (like the Hershey Bears or Chicago Wolves).
All these factors make it unlikely but not impossible. It certainly would be a great story for that season.