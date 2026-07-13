Behind The Wheel: The Life Of An American Hockey League Bus Driver

In the AHL, teams travel by bus with two exceptions: a cross-country road trip (which a few teams are doing this season) or the Calder Cup Playoffs when the series is long-distance. The only league that comes close is the ECHL, where the teams travel by bus to small towns across the country. However, ECHL teams will have extended home stands or road trips against the same opponent, preventing the schedule from being too intense. Even as the AHL moves away from back-to-backs and three-in-threes, teams can still run into a weekend where they face Hartford, Providence, and Springfield or another divisional trio in the same weekend.