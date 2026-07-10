Is This The End Of The AHL’s 3-In-3 Era?

The fans who make the league what it is are the ones who suffer the most. For many of them, going to a game on a weeknight is a job, one that can wreck their entire week. The weekend games are the ones they circle when the schedule is released because they can attend those games. Sure, the product of a Sunday afternoon game where the players are noticeably fatigued is worse but that doesn’t matter, not to the fan who can make it and certainly not for the kid who experiences live hockey for the first time.