Blue Jackets’ Jet Greaves To Challenge For Starting Gig: AHL Goaltenders To Make The Show

The goaltender is arguably the most important position in hockey. It is believed that without a great goalie between the pipes, a team has little chance of winning silverware, let alone hoisting the Stanley Cup.

All netminders start somewhere. Some are excellent right out of the draft, but many goaltenders need time to develop before they make it to the big stage. Here is a list made up of goaltenders who had a great 2024-25 campaign in the AHL and have a decent chance of earning multiple games in the NHL in this upcoming season.

Jet Greaves, Cleveland Monsters

Jet Greaves had a stellar season with the Cleveland Monsters last season in the AHL. In 40 appearances, the 24-year-old recorded a .920 save percentage and a 2.62 goals against average. He showed out to be one of the best goalies in the league last year.

Even in the post-season, despite a second-round exit for the Monsters, Greaves put up solid numbers - a .912 SP and 2.67 GAA.

All signs point in the direction of Greaves taking on a big role with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL. To conclude the 2024-25 season, he played five straight games for the Blue Jackets. The Cambridge, Ont. native finished all those contests with a save percentage of .950 or higher, including two shutouts.

Leevi Merilainen, Belleville Senators

Leevi Merilainen is another goaltender who is set to become an NHL regular this season. In the off-season, the Ottawa Senators signed Merilainen to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. His brief time in the NHL last season, as well as his AHL campaign with the Belleville Senators, put him on this path.

With Belleville in his second full AHL season, Merilainen recorded a .913 SP and a 2.37 GAA, along with four shutouts. In his 12 NHL appearances, the Finnish netminder registered an 8-3-1 record, earning a 1.99 GAA and .925 SP.

Now, with former Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg with the Los Angeles Kings, Merilainen has a wide-open opportunity to become Ottawa’s full-time backup.

Matthew Murray, Milwaukee Admirals

The Milwaukee Admirals’ goaltender Matthew Murray is coming off his third full season in the AHL. He had a great campaign, recording a 2.07 GAA and a league-leading .932 SP. His performances last season should be enough to draw the attention of the Nashville Predators in his first year with the organization.

Murray, 27, has spent the previous three years in the Dallas Stars’ system before the Predators signed him to a two-year, $1.55-million contract ahead of last season. He played four total NHL games with the Stars, but hasn’t featured in The Show since his 23-save shutout against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 8, 2024.

Justus Annunen is Nashville’s current backup goalie. He is the measuring stick for Murray, and his biggest competition if he wants to make the Preds’ lineup.

Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

Carl Lindbom is the only netminder on this list who hasn’t featured in the NHL. Lindbom was a rookie in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. The 22-year-old played 36 games, putting up a .912 SP and a 2.65 GAA.

The Vegas Golden Knights drafted the Stockholm native in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. Since then, he’s spent multiple years in his home country, playing in the Swedish League. Before last season’s campaign with the Silver Knights, Lindbom played 26 games for Farjestad, recording a 2.12 GAA and .911 SP with two shutouts along the way.

It’ll be challenging for Lindbom to sneak his way onto the Golden Knights’ roster after just one season in North America. However, Akira Schmid, who is projected to be Vegas’ backup goalie next season, also featured in the AHL last year. Schmid played 30 games, registering a .886 SP and 3.58 GAA, making Lindbom’s numbers look even better.

