Calder Cup Conference Finals: What You Need To Know

The American Hockey League playoffs are down to four teams with two spots in the final on the line. So, let’s look at what matters in the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.
The marathon that is the Calder Cup Playoffs is turning into a sprint as the final four teams are in the homestretch. The Eastern Conference Final starts on Wednesday night with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins hosting the Toronto Marlies. The Western Conference Final starts a night later with the Colorado Eagles hosting the Chicago Wolves for Game One.
So, let’s look at what you need to know about each matchup. But first, here’s how each of the teams made it this far.
How They Got Here
Chicago Wolves - The Wolves were the second-best team in the Central Division from a record standpoint but proved they were the best when the playoffs rolled around. Their first matchup against the Texas Stars was a battle that went the distance, and then they upset the top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins in a four-game series where they controlled play for the most part.
Colorado Eagles - The Eagles entered the playoffs as the most complete team in the Pacific Division, and it showed as they dominated the competition. They swept the San Diego Gulls, outscoring them 9-1 in two games, then took care of the Henderson Silver Knights in four games, outscoring them 14-6. The Coachella Valley Firebirds gave them a fight but the Eagles proved they were the better team, taking the series in four games.
Toronto Marlies - The Marlies are the one “wild card” of the remaining teams, meaning they didn’t earn a first-round bye and entered the playoffs as the “four seed” in the North Division. However, this team doesn’t quit, winning three winner-take-all games, including upset victories over the Laval Rocket and the Cleveland Monsters. Their Game 5 win over the Monsters was the most impressive of the run so far as they scored two goals in the final five minutes, including one with 11 seconds left to win 3-2.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins - The Penguins were battle-tested all season, and the playoffs gave them all they could handle. They faced the Hershey Bears and lost Game 2, then bounced back in Game 3, but needed overtime to win. Then came the Springfield Thunderbirds, who pushed them to the brink in a back-and-forth five-game series. The Penguins proved through it all that they were the better team, and now, the home ice runs through them.
Eastern Conference Final (Marlies-Penguins)
- The Penguins can come at teams in waves with four forward lines that can score. That’s what stands out but they are also getting elite goaltending and strong defense to look like a complete team.
- The Marlies have the ideal mix of veterans and prospects. In this run, the veterans are setting the tone with Logan Shaw and Vinni Lettieri combining for 12 goals and 12 assists.
- But the prospects have also delivered for the Marlies. Easton Cowan has four goals and four assists, including the game-winning goal in Game 5 over the Monsters. While he’s an older prospect, defenseman William Villeneuve has been the playmaker at the point with nine assists in 10 playoff games.
- The Penguins have no shortage of prospects either. Tristan Broz is centering the most skilled line and making his mark as a do-it-all player, leading the team with nine points. Broz centers the Mikhail Ilyin and Ville Koivunen line, and the prospect wingers have a combined four goals and 10 assists.
- Yet, the best prospect is in the net with the 22-year-old Sergei Murashov building on a great season and playing his best hockey in the playoffs, allowing only 16 goals in nine games.
- The matchup that will win this series in the interior of the offensive zone, especially for the Marlies offense. They love to score in the dirty areas, and the Penguins' defense will have their hands full cleaning up scoring chances and loose pucks.
Western Conference Final (Eagles-Wolves)
- The Eagles are getting the best goaltending in the playoffs. Trent Miner has allowed only 13 goals in 10 starts with four shutouts. Miner, however, isn’t the only reason the Eagles have dominated in the playoffs, as their veteran forwards are overwhelming teams and allowing them to run up the score on the offensive end.
- The Wolves have an elite top line with Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki, and Justin Robidas scoring eight goals and 14 assists in the playoffs. Paired with great goaltending from Cayden Primeau and reliable playmaking at the point from Juuso Valimaki and Cal Foote, this team is tough to stop.
- Ivan Ivan is the prospect to watch on the Eagles as the 23-year-old forward is a point-per-game forward during the playoff run. However, the other prospect to keep an eye on is rookie center TJ Hughes, who has three goals and three assists while also stepping up on the defensive end.
- The prospect to watch on the Wolves is Nadeau, the skilled winger who makes everyone around him better. It’s reflected in his seven assists in nine playoff games.
- The question is how this series plays out. The Wolves, like their NHL affiliate, the Carolina Hurricanes, love to win with possession and wait for the open shot, which is how they beat the Griffins. The Eagles, meanwhile, want to generate pressure and are a high-volume team offensively. So, whoever controls the pace will control the series.