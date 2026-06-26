Canadiens Are Betting On Skill While Rangers Hope For Stability In Berard-Trudeau Swap

An American Hockey League-level trade saw the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers swap aging prospects who hope a fresh start kickstarts their NHL careers.
On draft day, a day when everyone is focused on the future of the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers made an AHL-level trade. The Canadiens sent defenseman William Trudeau to the Rangers in exchange for forward Brett Berard.
On the surface, this is a swap of two similar players. Both are in their early 20s and are seen as developed prospects who never worked out with their original teams, making a fresh start a must. However, the mindset from both teams and their AHL affiliates is different, with Berard and Trudeau filling multiple needs aside from positions.
Canadiens Are Betting On Berard’s Skill
In Berard’s three seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, he scored 93 points and showed flashes as a top-six winger. His skating stood out, and he could both create scoring chances and find the back of the net himself when needed.
The problems started in 2024-25 for the young forward, when the Rangers put him on the AHL-NHL roller coaster. Instead of developing him with the Wolf Pack and keeping him there to round out his game, they pushed him to the NHL team, only to send him back down a few times.
It resulted in 2025-26 being a big step back for Bedard. In 41 AHL games, he only had 22 points. He played 13 games with the Rangers and never recorded a point while averaging only 10:33 ice time. Berard’s best attribute was his skill, and he never showed it with the Rangers. At 23, it was time to move on.
The Canadiens are betting on his skill and that they could develop him into a complete player. While the Laval Rocket are searching for a new coach, they are confident in its development plan, one that helped turn a lot of the prospects into key players on the Canadiens roster. The NHL team doesn’t need a player like Berard but the AHL team can be patient with him, knowing they can turn him into a complete player with time.
And if Berard never makes it to the NHL, the Rocket have a reliable player in their top six to help the other prospects develop. He’s still learning the game but is now an older player by AHL standards. It makes him a key part of the culture the Rocket are hoping to build.
Wolf Pack Need Stability & Add It In Trudeau
The Rangers and the Wolf Pack were a mess in 2025-26, to put it lightly. The Rangers had the worst record in the Metropolitan Division while the Wolf Pack had the worst record in the AHL. It was a reflection of an organizational failure.
The Rangers are starting a new era with their AHL team and notably brought in a proven winner behind the bench to help Jay Leach. There’s a lot ot address but one of the needs was on the blue line. The Wolf Pack lacked a two-way defenseman who played a disciplined shutdown role to help out the goaltending.
Trudeau provides a little of everything to the blue line. He scored 20 points for the Rocket and was one of their top defensemen. More importantly, he’s a bigger skater who can win the net front battles and play a physical game.
The Wolf Pack acquiring Trudeau is landing a safe bet. The Rangers are hopeful that he can develop into a depth defenseman. With the unit going through turnover, they need a reliable option on the second or third pair at the NHL level. Between Scott Morrow and Trudeau, they can find at least one.
Why This Is A Big Trade At The AHL Level
These trades often go unnoticed, especially on a day like today. The draft is fast approaching, and teams are trading star players at the NHL level like never before. It’s made this summer one of the best and most fascinating to follow, certainly from a fan perspective. In the big picture, the Berard-Trudeau swap is a minor deal.
This is a trade that addresses the big picture needs for both teams. In Laval, the Rocket aren’t fixing things; instead, they are building on what Pascal Vincent started. They won the division in each of the past two seasons and are looking for that final piece to get them over the hump. Berard can become that player. Hartford needs to address the culture and needs core players who will help them turn things around. While Trudeau has his eyes on the NHL, he can stick around to fix the defense and help them win.
It’s too early to grade this trade or declare it a win-win deal (or a lose-lose trade for the cynics out there). However, this trade got the puck dropped on what looks to be a big summer ahead, one with plenty of movement and more prospects like Berard and Trudeau on the move.