Canucks’ Bains Among AHL Wingers To Push For NHL Role This Season

Training camp is officially underway, and hockey is back. This means the team get to take a closer look at all their line combinations and ideas on the ice rather than just on paper.

One thing coaches would like to look at is what sort of talent they have coming up from the AHL. Some will get the opportunity to share a line with some great NHL players and participate in a few pre-season contests to prove their worth.

Here are a handful of wingers who played in the minors last season, looking to become full-time NHL players.

Matthew Savoie, RW, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got younger in the off-season, acquiring NCAA star Isaac Howard, and all signs point to Matthew Savoie becoming a regular in this upcoming season.

Savoie is coming off a great rookie campaign with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring 19 goals and 54 points in 66 appearances. The 21-year-old right winger is going to be given plenty of opportunity and responsibility in what will likely be his first full NHL season alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Matej Blumel, RW, Boston Bruins

After three consecutive solid seasons with the Texas Stars in the AHL, the Boston Bruins now hold the rights of Matej Blumel, as they signed him on July 1. Blumel was the AHL’s leading goal scorer last season with 39 tallies and finished second in scoring with 72 points in 67 games.

The Czech right winger has a clear opportunity to make the Bruins roster out of training camp, depending on his performance. Boston struggled to score last season, and if he shows that he can be the offensive threat that he was with Texas, he may not have to report to Providence.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, RW, New York Rangers

Trey Fix-Wolansky signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers following parts of seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old right winger registered three straight 60-point seasons with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

Last season, he scored 26 goals and 60 points in 65 games for the Monsters. Despite his success in the AHL, including a 71-point season in 2022-23, he was never able to get regular time in The Show. Whether that’ll be with the Rangers or more time in the American League with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Fix-Wolansky could make a name for himself this training camp.

Isak Rosen, LW, Buffalo Sabres

Isak Rosen, selected 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 draft, is coming off back-to-back 50-point campaigns with the Rochester Americans. The 22-year-old left winger has demonstrated consistency in the minors, with progress and improvements evident with each passing season.

He has dipped his toe in the NHL, playing 15 games across two seasons with the Sabres, but this could be the year he becomes a full-timer for them. Last season, he scored 28 goals and 55 points, leading the Americans in both those scoring categories.

Arshdeep Bains, LW, Vancouver Canucks

Arshdeep Bains earned some attention as he was a key contributor to the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship. In the regular season, he registered a respectable 11 goals and 43 points in 50 games. In the playoffs, he averaged a point per game, scoring seven goals and 24 points.

If the Vancouver Canucks struggle to score or miss offensive depth, Bains should be an obvious solution to that for Adam Foote’s team. The 24-year-old has played 21 NHL games across the last two seasons, recording one goal.

