Chicago Vs Toronto Shows How Many Ways Teams Can Succeed In The AHL

On the contrary, the Maple Leafs invest heavily in the team. It's pivotal to have a winning team in place, not just for the market but for the future of the Maple Leafs as well. It's why they brought in Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Vinni Lettieri in the 2025 offseason. It's also how they sold Logan Shaw, a veteran who could have signed with other NHL teams, to sign a three-year deal with the Marlies to both help the team win and establish a winning culture.