Chicago Wolves Know What They Need For A Series Comeback

The question is whether they can lean into those strengths to take over the Calder Cup Final down 2-0 against the Toronto Marlies.
The Chicago Wolves falling behind in a series isn’t a new thing. It’s been a part of their identity. They’ve battled back all season, and adversity barely describes their playoff run. The Wolves were counted out in December, in the previous rounds, and in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final as they trailed 2-0 and were on the verge of elimination.
It makes a 2-0 deficit in the Final against the Toronto Marlies manageable. The Wolves can take over this series even as it heads to Toronto for the next three games. Game 2 showed them what they must do to flip this series and how they can take control in Toronto.
Wolves Need Their Depth To Step Up
The depth allowed the Wolves to reach the Final in the first place. The ability to roll four lines and find offense from anywhere allowed them to overwhelm opposing defenses and goaltenders.
In this series, the only line that’s made a difference is the top line. The Bradly Nadeau, Ryan Suzuki, and Justin Robidas line created plenty of scoring chances in the first two games, with the trio finding the back of the net in Game 1. They are the best players on the Wolves. The rest of the forward unit isn’t stepping up.
The pressure shifts to the second and third line skaters, like Ivan Ryabkin. The 19-year-old rookie center stood out in the playoffs, with four goals, three assists, and strong play on the defensive end. Now, he’s the young player who must deliver, and his play at center can turn around this series.
Wolves Blue Line Adding Offense
Three of the four goals for the Wolves in Game 2 came from their defensemen. Charles Alexis Legault scored his first goal of the playoffs while Juuso Valimaki scored two goals, including one in the final minute of play, to force overtime. The added layer of offense from the defenseman helped the Wolves battle back and give them a chance to win Game 2.
The Marlies have their playmaker at the point. William Villeneuve has delivered throughout the playoffs with two goals and 17 assists, with his passing in particular turning defense into instant offense. The question was whether the Wolves could find their version of Villeneuve (or someone close enough to it).
In Game 2, the Wolves found a few of them, with Valimaki notably taking on that role. It’s turned them into a team that can turn around this series. There’s a good chance one of the next two games will come down to the wire, and a defenseman must make a play at the blue line. The Wolves have a few players who can do that.
Primeau Must Steal A Game
Ultimately, this series comes down to the play in the net. Which goaltender can win this series? So far, the answer is Artur Ahktyamov, who has been incredible throughout the playoffs. The Marlies 24-year-old starter won the first two games and wasn’t lights out but made the big saves when needed.
Cayden Primeau was back in the starting net for Game 2 after missing three games with an injury. However, he looked rusty. The Marlies got to his crease and scored five goals in the 5-4 overtime contest. It was his first game back in action, and presumably, Primeau will be better in Game 3.
The key for the Wolves is Primeau stealing a game. He needs a shutout performance where the Marlies throw everything at the net, yet can’t solve him. A game like that puts the Wolves back in the series.
The Coaching Adjustments
In the battle behind the bench, both coaches provided a little insight into how they want the series to play out but know that there are plenty of adjustments to be made. The question for Spiros Anastas is whether he shuffles up the lines or not. He’s kept the top line intact and has no reason to break it up since it’s the one providing offense. However, if Anastas needs more scoring and is desperate for goals, he might change it up.
The other question is whether the Wolves change their approach with Game 3 on the way. Considering the ice conditions and how Game 2 played out, it’s hard to see that happening, especially since the Wolves played a good game for the most part.
In the big picture, this is a close series. Game 1 was back and forth until the Marlies scored on the empty net to make it 4-2, and the second game went into overtime. Now, the Wolves need the puck to bounce their way to even things up.