Chicago Wolves & Carolina Hurricanes On The Verge Of Rare AHL-NHL History

The last time an NHL team and its AHL affiliate won the championship in the same season was 1994-95. The New Jersey Devils won the Stanley Cup while the Albany River Rats won the Calder Cup the same season. Many longtime AHL followers will point to the irony of a Lou Lamoriello team winning in the AHL. Jokes aside, he built up organizational success from the top down as a GM, and the River Rats helped fuel the Devils' Cup runs in the subsequent years (they won it all in 2000 and 2003 while reaching the Final in 2001).