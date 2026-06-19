Chicago Wolves Comeback Is Only A Part Of Their Season-Long Story

The Chicago Wolves defeated the Toronto Marlies in Game 4 with a 4-3 overtime victory, coming back down from a 3-1 deficit. It keeps their hopes alive for one more game.
It’s a cliché to say that the Game 4 comeback embodied the Chicago Wolves' season. It’s what came to mind when they won the Western Conference Final, winning Game 6 and Game 7 to advance to the Calder Cup Final. Or, how they went on this playoff run in the first place, as a team that was overlooked early on in the season, yet powered past some of the top teams in their conference.
It’s what made the comeback in Game 4 fascinating but not surprising. They were down 3-1 heading into the third, and the Toronto Marlies were counting down the minutes before they could hoist the Calder Cup. The Wolves were counted down, yet comebacks are a part of their DNA, and it showed in their recent win.
The Wolves don’t quit or go down easy. The win buts the series deficit to 3-1 and shows how this matchup, this battle, this story that is the 2025-26 American Hockey League season is far from complete. The Wolves have more in the tank, and they hope to get every bit out of their players to complete this series comeback and put a bow on what’s been a memorable AHL season.
The Wolves Needed A Spark & Got It From Their Offense
Hockey, or a game, is often measured by feel. The flow of the game and the players' energy can tell a fan what will happen before it does. The first two periods were all Marlies, and they looked like a team destined to hoist the Calder Cup for the first time since 2018. The fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum felt it too and knew they were minutes away from the first sweep in the Final since 2016.
The Wolves needed a spark and a jolt of energy just to get back into the game. They needed a big play to give them hope that a comeback was possible. They got it in the third period from Domenick Fensore, who fired a top-shelf shot to cut the deficit to one. Then, they got another spark that flipped the momentum of the game from Justin Robidas with a wraparound goal that tied the game.
Those two goals were fitting for the Wolves' roster build. They found depth scoring with great puck movement, allowing a veteran to find an open look in the faceoff circle. Then, they saw one of their star prospects find the back of the net with Robidas showing off the skill that will get him to the NHL someday.
The Wolves needed their offense to wake up to turn Game 4 and the series around. Through three games, they only had six goals, and they were shut out in the 1-0 Game 3 loss. That boost from the offense was all they needed as they entered overtime revitalized and with the edge. It allowed Viktor Neuchev to score the game-winner to force a Game 5 the following night.
The Wolves Improved As Game 4 Went On
Everything started with the play in the net. The Marlies have the goaltending edge in this series with Artur Ahktyamov playing at an elite level. However, Cayden Primeau started to find his footing in Game 4.
Primeau, the veteran who led the Wolves on this deep playoff run, missed three games with an injury and returned to the starting net for Game 2 of the Final. He wasn’t himself. Now, he looks like the lights-out goaltender who gives the Wolves a chance. He blanked the Marlies and had 33 saves. The Wolves fed off of it.
They had more energy in the third period and overtime. The Wolves were winning puck battles. They found an answer to the Marlies physical play and pushed back with a tough style of their own.
By the time overtime rolled around, the Wolves knew that the game was theirs for the taking. Yes, they were playing on the brink in elimination, yet they looked like the team that was playing for the Cup. The Marlies played the overtime frame, trying not to lose; the Wolves were playing to win.
The Wolves Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do
The win, while impressive, is only one in a best-of-seven series. The Wolves still trail 3-1 in the Final, and the Marlies, for the most part, have controlled play. Even in Game 4, they looked like the better team and only let it slip away in the third period.
The Marlies will come out stronger in Game 5. They had this series wrapped up, and the Calder Cup title was in their grasp. They allowed it to slip away, even after Ryan Tverberg’s late second-period goal looked like the knockout punch they needed.
Ultimately, Game 5 showed how close and entertaining this series has been. Three out of the four games were decided by one goal. Two of the four games went to overtime. For hockey fans, this is one thrill before everyone heads into the summer.