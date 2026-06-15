Toronto Marlies' Vets Are The Answer To Any Chicago Wolves’ Challenge

With a 2-0 series lead, the Marlies are proving why it pays off to have elite veteran players leading the way in a Calder Cup Final.
The hockey fans who love goals must love what they’ve seen in the Calder Cup Final so far. Two games in, and the teams have combined for 15 goals. The offenses have taken over this series with both on full display in the Toronto Marlies 5-4 overtime Game 2 win over the Chicago Wolves.
The irony is that the game slows down. The puck is warmer and bounces off a rougher ice surface from the heat and humidity outside. It’s been the story of the series, certainly one for hockey fans without a rooting interest between these American Hockey League teams.
The other story two games in, is that the Marlies, a team many saw as the underdog heading into the Final, is up 2-0. They have the answer for any challenge that the Wolves throw at them, mostly because of the veterans leading the way.
Marlies Offense Can Match The Wolves
The perception heading into the series was that the Wolves would win with offense, while the Marlies could only control things with defense and goaltending. The Wolves have the most skilled players after all, notably with Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas, and Ryan Suzuki on their top line.
The Marlies can match the Wolves with every goal they score. They have multiple lines that can find the back of the net and, more importantly, have a blue line that adds an extra layer to the offense. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford scored the Marlies first goal in Game 1, and with William Villeneuve’s three-assist Game 2, he’s up to 17 helpers in the playoffs.
The Wolves tried to make this series a high-scoring one. That’s how Game 2 felt as they pushed the puck up the ice and looked for quick scoring chances. The problem the Wolves have is that they are facing a team that can play that way as well, with the speed and skill to match them. It’s not what they expected through two games, yet it’s been the case, allowing the Marlies to take the first two games on the road.
Marlies Defense Has Been The Shutdown Group
Game 2 saw the Wolves' defensemen step up, specifically on the offensive end. Charles Alexis Legault scored their first goal of the game, while Juuso Valimaki scored twice, including in the final seconds, to send the game to overtime. The Wolves needed their blue line to deliver, and it did, giving them a chance to even up the series.
The difference is that the Marlies' defense shut the door. They didn’t have a lights-out game by any measure. Allowing four goals in a game will force them to make adjustments. However, they made the Wolves work for their goals.
The Marlies limited the Wolves to only 32 shots, with many of them coming from the point or tough angles on the net. The Marlies have veteran defensemen who can protect the net and limit high-danger chances. It’s what they did throughout the game. It gave their goaltender Artur Ahktyamov a breather in the net after the young goaltender had his hands full in the previous matchups.
Wolves Have No Answer To The Marlies Top Line
Beniot-Olivier Groulx is a center and has been throughout his career. It’s his natural position and where he plays his best. He was playing on the wing in the Final on the same line as Logan Shaw and Vinni Lettieri (this adjustment started with Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final).
The move gave the Marlies a remarkable top line. Since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, Groulx has four goals and three assists, with his two-goal Game 2 in the Calder Cup Final standing out. Lettieri and Shaw have also stepped up as the veteran tandem that knows how to find clutch goals in the playoffs. It’s how the Marlies found their Game 2 game-winner with Lettieri passing the puck to Shaw, who powered it into the goal.
Lettieri, in particular, has emerged as the star of the playoffs. The Wolves were hoping Nadeau, the top prospect in the Carolina Hurricanes system, would take over the series. Instead, it’s the veteran Letteri who has 10 goals and 13 assists, including two goals and four assists in the Final. It’s made him the frontrunner for the Calder Cup Playoffs MVP, especially if the Marlies win it all.
Is This Series Over?
Of course not. It’s far from over. On the contrary, this series is still in the early phases and developing into an exciting one. Yes, the Marlies have a 2-0 lead and head home to Toronto for the next three games but this Wolves team has battled back all season. They can easily make this series a tight one.
The Wolves will need to make some adjustments to turn this series around. They’ll need more from their second, third, and fourth lines and better play in the net, which they should get with Cayden Primeau back. They’ll also need the defense to protect the net front as the Marlies have had their way there so far.
This series isn’t over. At the same time, it’s hard to come back from a rough loss like the one the Wolves experienced in Game 2. They battled back and forced the game into overtime only to watch it slip away with Shaw's gut-punch goal. It’s given the Marlies a significant edge two games in, and one they’ll look to make the most of as the series heads to Toronto.