Cleveland Monsters Even Up Series With 3-1 Win Over Toronto Marlies

The Monsters' star players lead the scoring, and a strong showing defensively allows them to win the game 3-1 and head to Toronto for Game Three with the series even at one win apiece.
The Cleveland Monsters needed a bounce-back performance, and they got it thanks to a strong start and great overall performance. Roman Achan scored six minutes into the game thanks to a great cross-ice pass on the rush by veteran Zach Aston-Reese. Mikael Pyyhtia added another in the final two minutes of the first period to essentially put the game away.
While the Toronto Marlies added a goal in the second period thanks to veteran Benoit-Olivier Groulx, a third-period dagger by rookie Luca Pinnelli was all the Monsters needed to put the game away. They cruised to a 3-1 victory, with the defense allowing only 18 shots on the net.
The American Hockey League's North Division Final is all even at one win apiece as they head to Toronto for Game Three and Game Four. Here's what you need to know.
The Monsters Stars Showed Up When They Needed Them
Their best players all season have been Lucas Del Bel Belluz, Mikael Pyyhtia, and Luca Pinnelli. The trio led the team in points and had a combined 57 goals and 96 assists this season.
In Game Two, they connected for the second goal of the game, the goal that essentially put the game out of reach. Del Bel Belluz flicked the puck to the net from far-range that Pyyhtia deflected in. Late in the game, Pinnelli added the insurance goal to seal the 3-1 win.
The Calder Cup Playoffs are when the best players must deliver. The Monsters didn't get that help in Game One but the bump from their best scorers gave them the edge in the recent game.
The Monsters Defense Got The Job Done
This wasn't a dominant performance in the net by Zach Sawchenko. It didn't have to be either. He stopped only 17 of 18 shots, and it's a credit to how the defense played in front of him.
Diving deeper into how the defense played, it was a dominant showing. They allowed only six shots in the high-danger areas, with one of those shots resulting in a goal. Game One was a rough one for the defense, allowing the Marlies to score five goals and run away with the victory. So, this game was more of what is expected from the Monsters, who are a well-coached team and sound in their zone.
The Marlies Still Feel Good About Where They Are At
If you asked Marlies head coach, John Gruden, if he'd be satisfied with the first two games, he'd say yes. They outplayed the Monsters in the first game and played a tight Game Two. The goaltending from Artur Akhyamov has been great, and he's proven he can take over this series with a lights-out performance.
The Marlies head back home with Game Three on Wednesday night and can take control of this series. They have the depth to go with the Monsters and the star players who can step up when it matters most, notably Vinni Lettieri and prospect forward Easton Cowan.
If the first two games are any indication, this series should be a great one. There's no shortage of highlight moments and certainly no shortage of physicality with both teams delivering big hits and dropping the gloves throughout the first two games. Both teams are looking to win the skill battle but also the physical battle in a war that will be this series.
It won't surprise anyone if this series goes the distance and sees plenty of adjustments. The Marlies will want to generate more pressure and dare the Monsters' goaltending to keep up. The Monsters will want their top six to continue playing at a high level, and it's why head coach Trent Vogelhuber might rely on them more in the upcoming games.