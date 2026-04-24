Hershey Bears Cristall Complete Game Reflects How Far the Bears Have Come in Series Win Over Bridgeport

The last two games show how far the Bears have come since the start of the season. They stumbled at the start and looked like a new-look young team that wasn’t built to win the Calder Cup. They are coming into form at the right time with great play on both ends. The team has come a long way, and Andrew Cristall is a skater who has come a long way since the season began. “He’s figured out that he can still play that 200-foot game, be on the right side, play good defense, and he’ll create more offense. That’s what he’s doing now,” Derek King noted after the Game Two win. The rookie was a standout in the victory and lately has looked like a top prospect in the Washington Capitals system.