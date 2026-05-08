Hershey Bears Took Stride Forward, Even Following Early Playoff Exit

In the second period of Game Four, the Hershey Bears had a power play in a 1-1 game and a chance to seize the momentum of the elimination game. On an odd-man rush, Andrew Cristall missed the net, and it set up a rush chance the other way that the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins took advantage of, scoring a shorthanded goal on their way to a 4-1 victory. “Bruno’s (Harrison Brunicke) goal was a coach's nightmare right up until the goal. I think both coaches can say that it was a gong show,” Penguins head coach Kirk MacDonald stated after the game. It was a turning point, and the Bears never recovered.