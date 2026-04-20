Hershey Has a High Standard & King Leads a Suspect Bears Team into The Calder Cup Playoffs

At the same time, the youth is their strength. The team has matured and improved since the start of the season and looks a lot better down the stretch because of it. “That’s maybe what makes us a good team is that it doesn’t matter who is in the lineup, we find ways to work hard and play hard. As long as we play hard and compete, we’ll see where it takes us,” King added after the latest game. Likewise, the young players have plenty of skill and play well on the road.