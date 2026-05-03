Hershey’s Prospects Are Putting King in a Playoff Bind

Derek King made it clear early on in the playoffs how he wants to coach the Hershey Bears. “I just roll them. I try not to match lines,” he noted after Game Two win over the Bridgeport Islanders, a game where they won 5-2 to win the series. In the win over the Islanders, he rolled all four lines. In the recent game against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, he didn’t. “I try to manage it, it just depends on situations,” King mentioned after the victory that evened up the series at one win apiece.