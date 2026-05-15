How Akil Thomas as a Kid Met His Future Head Coach Steve Ott

Yet, Thomas could keep playing and developing in Dallas and throughout the South. He's not the only one, either, something the USA Olympic team proved. The growth of hockey in the South helped develop Auston Matthews, Tage Thompson, and a handful of players who are the best in the NHL. Thomas might be a small part of that story, yet it speaks to the reach of the league and the ability that players in those regions, like Ott, could impact the lives of future players, even players who would go on to score game-winning goals for them someday.