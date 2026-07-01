5 Most Significant AHL Moves On Day One Of NHL Free Agency

A lot of big signings changed the outlook of both leagues, so let’s look at the big ones and why they matter.
It’s day one of free agency in the NHL and, by default, the American Hockey League as well. The signings come, and they come fast. It’s hard to keep track of them all, and frankly, it’s tougher to find the deals that matter.
So, let’s focus on five big moves and why they are significant to both leagues. Whether it was a big trade or a sneaky signing, these moves are the starting point for AHL teams that are looking to establish winning cultures for their prospects' development.
Bruins Trade Joonas Korpisalo To The Rangers For Kalle Vaisanen
This trade says a lot about the Boston Bruins, their affiliate in Providence, the New York Rangers, and how both teams feel about their goaltending. The Bruins, in particular, are ready to give Michael DiPietro a chance in the NHL. The two-time reigning AHL goaltender of the year has accomplished just about everything at the AHL level, so at minimum, he’ll back up Jeremy Swayman next season.
The Rangers, meanwhile, need a backup for Igor Shesterkin, and they aren’t confident that Hartford Wolf Pack starter Dylan Garand is the answer. Garand is an athletic goaltender but is small and coming off a forgettable 2025-26 season. The Rangers aren’t ready to make him their backup, and the question now is whether they’ll ever give him the nod or look to move him elsewhere.
It’s worth adding that this move sent Kalle Vaisanen to the Bruins, a big move for the AHL team as they add a depth forward to their lineup. Paired with the Brendan Gaunce and Jiri Patera signings, adding a veteran center and goaltender to the team, the rebuild in Providence is taking shape.
New Jersey Devils Sign Riley Tufte
Riley Tufte was given a two-way contract with the assumption that he’ll spend most of next season on the Utica Comets. The 28-year-old power forward scored 32 goals last season, the fourth-most in the AHL, and he’s a tone-setter both on and off the ice.
This is a move that changes the culture in Utica. The Comets were one of the worst teams in the AHL in the past two seasons, and Tufte will turn things around. He’s a veteran at the AHL level and someone who will not only mentor the prospects but also be a staple of the top line every night while also being on the shortlist of callups for the Devils when needed.
Paired with the Amadeus Lombardi addition last week, the message from the Devils' new GM Sonny Mehta is clear. He wants to establish a winning culture with the AHL team to help the prospects develop, even when the farm system, at least for the time being, isn’t great.
Laval Rocket Signings
The Laval Rocket remains a top place to play, even without a head coach at the moment (Pascal Vincent made the move to the Seattle Kraken bench a month back). They lost plenty of talent but they added some top names in the AHL as well.
The two big moves were the addition of Sam Poulin and Ethan Samson. Poulin is a top-six forward who is a steady point producer, while Samson is a shutdown defenseman, someone who can round out the Rocket defense.
More importantly, the Rocket brought back Alex Belzile and Kaapo Kahkonen. Belzile is the leader on and off the ice, the top-line forward who continues to play at a high level in his late 30s while also essentially being another coach on the ice. Kahkonen was one of the best goaltenders in the AHL last season and an established veteran in this league.
The Montreal Canadiens are built to contend for the Stanley Cup. At the same time, the standard for their AHL team is a Calder Cup or bust. These moves reflect that standard and their urge to remain competitive even without the same talent level in the farm system that they had a few years ago (most of their prospects have graduated to the NHL by now).
Edmonton Oilers Acquire Devon Levi From Rochester
The Sebastian Cossa trade on draft night sent the message to the rest of the league that if teams are planning to target AHL goaltenders, they’ll have to pay a steep price to do so. The Utah Mammoth acquired Cossa from the Detroit Red Wings for a first-round pick. The Edmonton Oilers now have the next-best goaltender from the AHL market and didn’t pay as high a price, moving a third- and seventh-round selection.
Devon Levi is a small goaltender at 6 feet tall, and that scared some teams off, as did his rough 2025-26 season. However, the talent and upside he showed with the Rochester Americans is why the Oilers took a chance on him. He’ll be on the NHL team next season, and while there’s a lot of pressure on him, he’s had to face plenty of it already in his young career.
Canucks Make Some Savvy Moves
The Canucks, both at the AHL and NHL levels, are rebuilding. It will take a few years before Vancouver is competitive. However, the team in Abbotsford, which won the Calder Cup in 2025, might be back in the mix with the moves that first-year GM Richard Seeley made in free agency (presumably, he made the moves with the help of Ryan Johnson, who was the Abbotsford GM before him).
The first big move was signing Akil Thomas, who was a key part of the Springfield Thunderbirds' Calder Cup Playoff run and is a forward who adds skill and physicality to the lineup. Then there was the splash signing with the Canucks adding Trey Fix-Wolansky to their lineup. Fix-Wolansky scored 31 goals last season and is one of the best forwards in the AHL, someone who can flip a switch and become a game-changing player on any shift.
The Canucks are sending the message that last season was an outlier for the AHL team. They will be near the top of the standings next season and a premier place to develop their prospects. It’s something GM Ryan Johnson is hoping for as he rebuilds the Canucks from the top down.
Other Notable Moves On Day 1
The Ottawa Senators are in an interesting position considering the Brady Tkachuk trade a week ago (which, based on the number of moves, feels like a year ago). However, the Belleville Senators made a handful of notable signings to turn a last-place team around.
- Ryan Suzuki is a top-line center who helped bring the Chicago Wolves to the Calder Cup Final.
- Phil Tomasino is a veteran forward who always adds offense where he goes.
- Christian Kyrou is a scoring threat from the point who stood out with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season and is a reliable option in case Carter Yakemchuk is on the NHL team.
- Sammy Blais was a key part of the Laval forward group last season and will improve the B-Sens offense.
The Toronto Marlies won the Calder Cup and began their title defense with a new-look roster. Because of all the action from the NHL team, the Marlies traded Dennis Hildeby to the Tampa Bay Lightning to clear a path for Calder Cup Playoff MVP Artur Ahktyamov to be the unquestioned starter next season for the AHL team (and the first call-up whenever either goaltender is injured).
It was a busy first day of free agency, and the offseason is only getting started in the AHL. The teams that are built in July are not the teams that win the Cup in June. However, this is the start, and it’s worth keeping an eye on as the NHL rosters take shape as well.