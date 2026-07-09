The Grass Is Greener In Texas For Mike Sgarbossa

Every summer, there’s a mass exodus of players who head overseas. Specifically, veterans who are either looking to extend their careers, look for better contracts, or an easier lifestyle head to Europe to finish their careers. It creates an interesting dynamic in the Calder Cup Playoffs as some players are playing out the string while they have a foot out the door or, as one scout noted about a player during the playoff run, “He looks more interested in setting up his Swiss bank account than he does winning hockey games.”