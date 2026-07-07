3 Things The AHL Should Adapt From The PWHL

The middle ground is the 3-2-1 system. Yes, it still gives teams points for losing in overtime but it also makes a regulation win all the more valuable. So, the final few minutes of games are more chaotic with both teams looking for that game-winning goal, and it’s something the AHL should consider, especially as teams sit on a lead in the final minute and burn the clock. This season, it resulted in one of the more bizarre scenes on the final day of the regular season as the Rochester Americans bench celebrated when they forced the game against the Hershey Bears into overtime to clinch a playoff spot.