Islanders Promote Rocky Thompson, Rewarding the AHL Coach for a Successful Season

The Islanders can find an experienced coach to come right in and pick up where Thompson left off. Hamilton is also a good place to lure in a coach from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) who is young and poised to be in the NHL someday. Jay McKee of the Brantford Bulldogs or Greg Walters of the Windsor Spitfires can take that next step soon enough. The move from junior hockey to the AHL is a tough adjustment, especially considering how coaches at both levels are young and not ready to make that big move. Going from one part of Ontario to another is an easier transition.