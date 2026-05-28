Leafs’ Prospect Villeneuve Is Becoming An NHLer In Marlies Cup Run

What goes unnoticed are the plays that don’t directly result in offense. When the puck is in the defensive zone, and the Marlies force a turnover, Villeneuve is the one moving the puck up the ice and setting up the offense. “He moves the puck well, and his decision-making has been really good. It's like a quarterback back there,” Gruden stated. The quarterback analogy is often overused in hockey for puck-moving defensemen but for Villeneuve, it works. Specifically, he’s like the passer who can still make the play even when the pressure and an inevitable hit are coming.