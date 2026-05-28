Toronto Marlies Needed Their Stars To Deliver & They Did Vs Penguins

Defensemen take time to develop and learn the position. At 23, Villeneuve has matured into a complete player as he’s learned a lot about himself in this playoff run. “You learn a lot about yourself. To play meaningful hockey like that, especially that late into the postseason, is great. You learn how to deal with yourself, control your emotions throughout those games, and I think we're just going to bring that for the rest of the playoffs,” Villeneuve mentioned after Game 1. His demeanor and overall play have turned him into someone the Maple Leafs must watch for their future.