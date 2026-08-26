Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

Jett Luchanko still isn’t ready for the NHL, and at this point, another season in the Ontario Hockey League doesn’t help him develop. There’s a good argument that the new rules would have benefitted him the most last season since he needs time in the AHL. This season is a pivotal one for Luchanko, who the Flyers hope can become a top-six center down the road, and his time with the Phantoms will be a strong indicator of his future.