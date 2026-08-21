The NHL Should Consider An AHL-Equivalent In Europe

There’s no specific method for the NHL to build an AHL-style league in Europe. However, it accomplishes a lot for the league. For one, it’s a good way for the league to handle the mass exodus of AHL veterans who head overseas. Many argue that the overseas product is better with the vets in it while the AHL worsens. So, this would allow players who want to head overseas for the lifestyle and money to still play under an NHL-run team.