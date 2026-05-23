Marlies Series Victory Hinges On Another Lights-Out Akhtyamov Game

For the Toronto Marlies to defeat the Cleveland Monsters in Game 5, they'll need Artur Akhtyamov to lead the way and the rest of the roster to deliver as well.
Sometimes, the goaltender must be the team's best player, and in the Toronto Marlies case, Artur Akhtyamov has been their best player, certainly in this series against the Cleveland Monsters, when many of the key players have disappeared.
The 24-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect wasn't lights-out in the Game 1 win, allowing two goals in a 32-save night. Likewise, Akhtyamov didn't shut the door on the Monsters in Game 3 or Game 4. However, he kept the Marlies in the series, and with a winner-take-all Game 5 on the way, he can fuel the upset and send the team to the Eastern Conference Final.
Akhtyamov Is Playing His Best At The Right Time
While the Marlies lost Game 3, Akhtyamov was the one who kept them in the game. The offense didn't show up as they were shut out by the Monsters in a 4-0 loss. However, Akhtyamov's two-goal and 26-save performance was a positive to build on (the Monsters scored twice on the empty net, making the final result look more lopsided than it was).
That's what he did with the Marlies facing elimination in Game 4. Akhtyamov stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced to lead the team to a 5-2 victory. The Monsters have a great offense that can come at teams in waves, and he shut the door with multiple big stops.
Throughout the season, Akhtyamov has shown inconsistent play. It's something that he'll have to work on if he wants to become a regular for the Maple Leafs goaltending unit eventually. He's had his rough stretches yet; when he's playing well, the Marlies look like an unbeatable team. That's what the Marlies will hope for with Game 5 on Sunday afternoon: that his great play in the net continues for a series victory.
Marlies Must Protect Akhtyamov
Akhtyamov has looked great but the Marlies haven't done him any favors. He had to stop 36 shots in Game 4, and the Monsters have found plenty of high-danger chances throughout the series. It's how the Monsters controlled Game 2 and why they've looked like the better team for most of the series, even with the wins even at two apiece.
In short, the Marlies must protect the interior of the defensive zone. They play their best, and Akhtyamov is at his best when they dare teams to shoot from the outside and work for their scoring chances. The Monsters move the puck well but if the defense delivers, they'll control the game and limit the opposing offense.
It leads to the other layer of the Marlies defense coming through. They must keep the puck out of their zone and maintain possession. William Villeneuve is a defense prospect who specializes in that area. The more the Marlies keep the puck in the offensive zone, the better.
Other Keys To A Marlies Series Victory
The Marlies got a big spark from their blue line in Game 4, with a few goals coming from plays at the point. Henry Thrun found the back of the net while Noah Chadwick, Ben Danford, and Villeneuve added three assists. It's something that might work again but isn't ideal in Game 5. The Marlies need the offense to step up.
That starts with the veterans. Vinni Lettieri had two goals and two assists in the previous series against the Laval Rocket and entered this series with five goals and four assists in the playoffs. He only has one assist against the Monsters. Villeneuve had eight points in eight playoff games but only has two in the four games against the Monsters.
The Marlies will need the offense to deliver, and for head coach John Gruden, it's about riding on the hot hand to steal this game on the road. He's found the matchups throughout the playoffs, and in this game, he must prove that experience behind the bench pays off, especially against a Monsters team that is the more talented group.
This series has been the definition of back and forth. The Marlies took Game 1 while the Monsters took the next two games before the Marlies responded in Game 4. It's been a battle and the question is which team pulls out all the stops to take the decisive Game 5.