Toronto Marlies Offense Has Disappeared At The Worst Time

Cowan isn't the only prospect, either, who has struggled in this round. Rookie center Luke Haymes had a goal and three assists in the previous series, yet only one assist in three games. William Villeneuve, who has nine points and is a 23-year-old defenseman who drives play from the blue line, only has one assist in this series. The prospects helped the Marlies make it this far, and now they must step up again to keep the season going.