Toronto Marlies Offense Has Disappeared At The Worst Time

The Marlies will need a combination of more pressure and a spark from their prospects to get the offense going again and, more importantly, keep the season alive.
It's a story that Toronto hockey fans know all too well. The team is falling apart, and the offense is disappearing in the playoffs. This time, it's the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Marlies, who can't find a goal if their season depended on it (and at this point, it does).
The Marlies were shut out in Game Three of the North Division Final against the Cleveland Monsters. With a 3-1 loss in Game Two, the offense has fallen flat in back-to-back playoff games, and it leaves the Marlies with their backs to the wall.
This team has a great offense, averaging 3.18 goals per game this season with 3.33 goals per game in the playoffs heading into Game Two. Now, it's about finding the scoring that made them successful all season with the Marlies on the brink of elimination.
Marlies Prospects Must Deliver
Easton Cowan was the star of the previous two rounds, scoring two goals and adding four assists in eight games. His skill allowed the Marlies to upset the Laval Rocket in the previous round, and it was a reminder that the Maple Leafs have a great forward prospect to build around down the road.
He's failed to record a point in the past two games and only has one goal in the last five games. Cowan is the winger who can make a difference on any shift, and he hasn't in this series, preventing the Marlies offense from doing much.
Cowan isn't the only prospect, either, who has struggled in this round. Rookie center Luke Haymes had a goal and three assists in the previous series, yet only one assist in three games. William Villeneuve, who has nine points and is a 23-year-old defenseman who drives play from the blue line, only has one assist in this series. The prospects helped the Marlies make it this far, and now they must step up again to keep the season going.
Marlies Must Generate More Pressure
The big story of the series, specifically the past two games, is the job the Monsters' defense has done. They've blanked the Marlies offense, allowing only one goal and 34 shots in the two games combined.
The other side of the coin is the Marlies' perspective, which is that the offense is failing to generate enough pressure to win this series. They are getting to the interior and getting looks in the high-danger areas. The problem is that they aren't getting enough of them.
The Marlies built their offense on possession and waiting for the best shot. Against the Monsters, who can control possession and help out their goaltender, it's not enough. The Marlies must start Game Four on fire, with the team firing the puck on the net at will.
Will Gruden Change Things Up?
An interesting note in the postgame presser was how head coach John Gruden was considering shaking things up. After two games where the offense didn't show up, change is expected.
Gruden tried getting his lines on the ice in favorable matchups, but the Monsters proved they have the defensemen to stop them regardless of which line is on the ice. Gruden might put his lines in a blender, but the key is finding one or two that he can lean on in a big game like this one.
To his credit, Gruden has done a great job behind the Marlies bench. He's gotten the most out of this group and has proven why he's a great coach. This series and his ability to pull the right strings can determine whether the Maple Leafs want him as part of their future.
The Marlies are on the brink of elimination and must pull out all of the stops. The ability to find the hot hands and rely on them is a major factor. The question is whether it will be enough with the way that the Monsters have played, as they look a lot like the team to beat in the AHL right now.