Murashov Took Over Game 3: Now Penguins Need Him To Take Over The Series

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins starter made 36 saves in the Game 3 win over the Toronto Marlies. Now, they need him to take over the series.
The first two games of the Eastern Conference Final were defined by goaltending. Artur Ahktyamov and Sergei Murashov made big save after big save, keeping the games low-scoring and close between the Toronto Marlies and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. However, Ahktyamov had the edge with better performances that gave the Marlies a 2-0 series edge.
Game 3 was different. Murashov looked like his dominant self with a 36-save performance that gave the Penguins a 5-3 victory. The win has the Penguins back in the series, and it’s a reminder of how good Murashov is, someone who might be in Pittsburgh soon with the way he’s played.
Murashov Took Over Game 3
It’s worth mentioning that the Penguins' offense stepped up and came to life for the first time in this series. They scored five goals, with four of them being five-on-five. However, Murashov was the best player on either team, handling the Marlies pressure and leading the win.
The Marlies had one of their best games offensively, arguably their best of the series. They looked like they would take the lead and win multiple times. Yet, Murashov shut the door on them, especially in the third period when the Marlies were playing with a sense of urgency.
Murashov took over Game 3, and suddenly, the Penguins are back in the series. It’s 2-1 in favor of the Marlies but the Penguins have the momentum and aren’t in a hole anymore. If they steal one of the next two on the road, they return to their home ice in a good position to advance to the Eastern Conference Final in seven games.
Murashov Must Take Over The Series
The Hershey Bears were a tough opponent out of the gate for the Penguins. Yet, Murashov took over the series, allowing only eight goals in the four games played. The question is whether he can do that against tougher competition.
Murashov was great all season, with a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA) while putting together four shutouts. He’s picked up where he left off in the playoffs with a .936 SV% and a 1.93 GAA while allowing only one goal or fewer in four of his 12 starts. Now, Murashov must take it up a notch.
This is particularly challenging since he’s going up against another elite goaltender. Clay Stevenson was good and might make the NHL roster for the Washington Capitals next season. Georgi Romanov was a hot hand but eventually, the rug was pulled out from underneath him. Ahktyamov is another prospect on track for the NHL, someone who might be a Toronto Maple Leaf next season, and he’s a true test for Murashov.
Game 3 Is A Sign: Penguins Can Flip This Series
The Penguins lost the first two games of this series on their home ice and were stunned in the process. They have the better roster on paper, yet were outplayed on ice. That said, the games were close, and the Penguins knew they could flip the series if they got back to their game.
That’s what they did in Game 3. The Penguins were great across the board, and the forward lines in particular stepped up. With Aidan McDonough on the fourth line with Bill Zonnon and Atley Calvert, they had four lines clicking and scoring. It made all the difference since the Marlies had no response.
The Penguins are still trailing in this series. The next two games are in Toronto and won’t be easy, especially since this Marlies team has matched up well with what they want to do. However, the Penguins proved that they can still take over this series and ultimately advance to the Calder Cup Final.
Why The Marlies Are A Matchup Nightmare
The Marlies have the players who can get the job done in the playoffs. The veterans get to the net front and score the dirty area goals while the prospects have also played above their weight.
More importantly, the Marlies are a well-coached team that will adjust throughout the series. They can turn to William Villeneuve on the backend to control the pace of play and limit the Penguins momentum and the two-way defenseman might.
It's why this series is shaping up to be great one. It's far from over and sure to have many tight games from here on out.