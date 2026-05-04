Potulny Takes the Fall for Hartford’s Issues but the Change Had to Happen

Potulny couldn’t. This was noticeable during the Wolf Pack's slump in November when the players and coach were asked what needed to change. The players kept talking about the process and sticking to the plan from the start of the season. After a Nov. 14 loss to the Rochester Americans, he stated, “None of it matters. We’re at a point where we need wins. Right now, it’s not about the process, it’s about winning hockey games.” When he was asked what needed to happen, his response was “The players have to play.”