Providence Bruins 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview
The P-Bruins finished last season with the best record in the AHL and followed it up with an overhaul of the team from the top down. Now, the rebuilt Bruins will try to begin a new era on the right foot.
Last season was truly one of a kind for the Providence Bruins. They had a special regular season where they had the best record in the American Hockey League and won multiple awards. When they came up short in the playoffs, it was the end of an era.
This offseason, the Bruins overhauled the AHL team from the top down. Evan Gold is out as their general manager. So is Ryan Mougenel as their head coach. The entire top six and the two-time AHL Goaltender of the Year will be replaced.
It’s a tough position for a first-time head coach to be thrown into. Yet, if there’s anyone who can handle the overhaul, it’s Trent Whitfield, who has been an assistant coach in the Boston Bruins organization for over a decade. So, all eyes are on him to lead this team into a new era.
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 54-16-2 (1st in the Atlantic Division, 1st in the Eastern Conference & 1st in the AHL)
Offense: 3.31 goals per game (6th in the AHL)
Defense: 2.25 goals per game (2nd in the AHL)
The Burning Question: Can Whitfield Rebuild The Bruins On The Fly?
Turnover is a common occurrence in the AHL, from season to season and even within a season. That said, the Bruins’ overhaul is unlike any other from the previous offseason. Some of the big names, notably the veteran presence that carried them last season, must be replaced, including some of the players listed below.
- Georgii Merkulov
- Riley Tufte
- Patrick Brown
- Matej Blumel
- Fabian Lysell
- Michael DiPietro
With a younger team, the Bruins need the right coach to take them to the next level. Whitfield is expected to do that. He learned a lot as an assistant under Mougenel and is a young coach who can bring in new ideas.
And that’s the key for the Bruins at the AHL level. Whitfield will bring a new perspective to a team that needs one. They were excellent last season but over the recent years, they got stale and needed a reset. While this season might be tough because of it, this had to happen.
Why The Bruins Are Optimistic
After a season where everything seemingly went right, it’s hard to feel much optimism. It’s harder considering the veteran talent they lost. That said, the Bruins have a few things working in their favor.
The big one is Whitfield behind the bench. He was one of those assistants who was poised to become a head coach for years, much like Nick Bootland, who was an assistant in Hershey and is now hired to lead the Cleveland Monsters. Whitfield will keep the Bruins competitive.
The Bruins also made some strong offseason signings. They brought in veterans like Brendan Gaunce and Brian Halonen to bridge the gap. Likewise, the Lysell trade landed them Ivan Ivan, another young player with plenty of skill.
The big move, however, was signing veteran goaltender Jiri Patera. He’s the goaltender who they can lean on as a starter if needed but the veteran who can mentor the other younger goaltenders in the system.
Prospects To Watch
Matthew Poitras surprisingly remains unsigned at the time of this typing. He’s one of the top prospects in the Bruins system and one of the few top-six forwards left from last season. Moreover, he’s a second-line center who is starting to make his way towards the NHL and someone who can take that next step this season.
While the Bruins moved on from Merkulov, they added another skilled prospect in Ivan Ivan. Like Merkulov, he needed a fresh start, and he’ll get one in Providence while being the winger who carries the offense. He might not be a prospect per se, as a 23-year-old who isn't on his entry-level contract. That said, he's finally hitting his stride as a forward and might become a depth piece in Boston.
Dans Locmelis is another great forward in the system. He’s a scoring winger who hit his stride last season. However, he’ll take time to return to form after shoulder surgery sidelined him after the Olympics. If he enters camp healthy, he has a good shot at making the NHL team but if not, he’ll be a vital part of the top-six in the AHL.
Then there are the goaltenders Simon Zajicek and Luke Cavallin. Zajicek looked impressive as Michael DiPietro’s backup while Cavallin joined the team late last season and had flashes. Together they can give the Bruins a great tandem that keeps them competitive.