Understanding American Culture In The American Hockey League

Even the drives through farms and forests, where there are more cows and cornfields than people. It makes anyone covering the AHL take a step back and take it in. Sitting at a Geneva park, boarding Seneca Lake (one of the Finger Lakes), watching the streaks of pink and blue sunset, it hits that this is a cool country and an experience you won’t get flying from city to city. Instead, it comes with the drives from one AHL city to the next.